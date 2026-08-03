'Dil behalta hai mera aapke aa jaane se': Father dances with daughters after returning home

A video of a father dancing with his daughters after returning home has won hearts online. As soon as he arrives, his daughters welcome him by singing a Bollywood song, and he happily joins them for a dance.

The father and his daughters share a joyful dance after reuniting. (Instagram/@__official_mahi_23)

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Shared on Instagram, the clip captures a simple yet touching reunion that many called the kind of moment they wished to experience with their families.

How did the daughters welcome their father home?

The video was shared by Instagram user @__official_mahi_23 with the caption, "Dil behalta hai mera aapke aa jaane se... Papa."

The clip opens with a father climbing the stairs while his daughters eagerly wait to welcome him home. In the background, the iconic song ‘Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se’ from Khudgarz plays.

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{{^usCountry}} As soon as they spot him, the daughters begin singing along to the song. Their father instantly joins them, and the three break into an impromptu dance. Their excitement and affection for one another make the moment even more heartwarming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As soon as they spot him, the daughters begin singing along to the song. Their father instantly joins them, and the three break into an impromptu dance. Their excitement and affection for one another make the moment even more heartwarming. {{/usCountry}}

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The video ends with the father sharing a warm hug with his daughters, leaving viewers touched by their close knit bond.

Check out the full video here.

How did social media react?

The father daughter video struck a chord with viewers, who filled the comments section with heartfelt reactions. Many said it reminded them of their own fathers, while others said they wished they could relive such moments.

"My hero is my world," wrote one user.

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Another commented, "Man, he's so damn cool. Hero ekdum."

Several viewers admitted the clip made them emotional. "I miss Papa," one person wrote, while another commented in Hindi, "Saubhagya aur naseeb walon ko mata pita ka pyaar milta hai," meaning, Only the fortunate are blessed with the love of their parents.

Another user wrote, "Love you, Papa, but I really miss you, Papa."

"This is what I want," commented one viewer, while another added, "No words for this man."

"Most loved person in our life," read another comment.

One user wrote in Hindi, "Ladkiyon ka hi sahi hai yaar. Hum ladkon ko toh kabhi pyaar mil hi nahi sakta," expressing that daughters often receive more affection from their fathers.

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Another viewer praised the father, writing, "Your papa is so good yaar. Full vibe match hai."

Several people also shared personal memories. "My father and I used to dance like this," one user wrote, while another simply commented, "Manifesting this moment."