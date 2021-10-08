Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Diljit Dosanjh shares video of popular TikTok brothers dancing to his latest song. Their moves wow netizens
trending

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of popular TikTok brothers dancing to his latest song. Their moves wow netizens

Popular TikTok brothers' killer moves to Diljit Dosanjh's latest song will make you want to groove to.
Popular TikTok brothers groove to a latest song of Diljit Dosanjh.(Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 01:28 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

A video of popular TikTok brothers grooving to a song from Diljit Dosanjh's latest album 'Moonchild Era' has attracted many eyeballs. The song on which they shook their legs is called 'Black & White'. Impressed, Dosanjh also shared their dance clip on his Instagram page.

"It’s Nobody’s Fault..It’s a 𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐃 𝐄𝐑𝐀," reads the caption of the post shared alongside a sunflower emoji. The post, since being shared, has gone viral and collected many wonderful reactions. It is likely it will make you want to groove to this catchy song as well.

The clip opens to show two brothers showcasing some killer moves to the song. After a while, they smoothly slide out of the frame to allow another pair of brothers to showcase their moves.

The clip was originally shared on the Instagram page @thewilliamsfam, which is handled by the four brothers seen in the video.

Take a look at the video which may encourage you to showcase your dancing skills on this groovy number:

RELATED STORIES

 

The video has received an overwhelming response. So far, it has collected over 2.3 lakh likes. Several Instagram users have expressed their love for the video by posting several emoticons of hearts and fire. “Super,” wrote an individual. “Wow,” posted another.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dance video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

This video of a man catching an angry cobra may give you goosebumps. Watch

Puppy taking chick’s support while sleeping is the cutest thing you'll see today

Three-year-old sister gently ‘parents’ her one-year old brother. Watch

Man’s reaction after delivering packages will make you smile. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP