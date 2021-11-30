Diljit Dosanjh shares heartwarming video of grandma making Karah Parshad, Aparshakti Khurana replies

Diljit Dosanjh recently took to Instagram to share a video that left him emotional. It shows an elderly woman making Karah Parshad on the occasion of Gurpurab. There is a chance that the heartwarming video and the voiceover in it will win your heart too.

In the video, the elderly woman is seen preparing Karah Parshad and then taking it to a Gurudwara. Karah Parshad is a type of halva made with almost equal quantities of whole wheat flour, desi ghee and sugar. It is offered to everyone at every Gurdwara. For the followers of Sikhism, Karah Parshad signifies equality and oneness of humanity.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page called whattheroti on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab that was celebrated on November 19.

“Karah Parshad to me represents everything Guru Nanak Ji taught us; equality amongst all. As I grow older, the following three pillars of Sikhi begin to resonate more with me each day: Naam Japo (meditate), Kirat Karo (honest living), Vand Chakko (share with others),” reads a part of the caption posted along with the video. The caption also gives a step by step explanation on how to prepare Karah Parshad.

Diljit Dosanjh re-shared the video a day ago. While posting the video he wrote that it is a sweet clip and added that though he doesn’t know the elderly woman in the video, he has a lot of love and respect for her.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, has accumulated more than 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted responses from many, including actor Aparshakti Khurana. He reacted by sharing emoticons of a heart and a person with folded hands. Several others too used these emojis to showcase their reactions.

The original poster also reacted to the * Diljit Dosanjh’s share.* “Omg! Wow bibi made it to your page!” they wrote.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a lovely video,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?