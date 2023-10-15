Dinosaur or medical term: Quiz session with doctors turns hilarious

‘Opisthocoelicaudia’ - what do you think this word means? More precisely, do you think it is a medical term or a dinosaur? Can’t decide? You’re not alone. A group of paediatric residents also found it quite difficult to play a quiz that challenged them to guess whether the word they were hearing was a medical term or a dinosaur. A video showing this hilarious quiz session was shared on social media and is likely to make you chuckle.

Medical educator quizzes doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paul Tran, a paediatric gastroenterologist and medical educator, took to Instagram to share the video. “Dinosaur or medical terms with paediatric residents at a medical conference. I know I’m probably butchering these pronunciations,” Tran wrote as he shared the video.

The clip opens to show Tran in front of a camera holding a mic. He then invites paediatric residents to take part in the quiz. It is hilarious to watch how the doctors get utterly confused as they try to guess whether the word they are hearing describes a member of the extinct species or an actual medical term. While most of the doctors fail to answer correctly and react by laughing out loud, a few ace the quiz.

Take a look at this video of the doctors playing quiz:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared seven days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 1.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from amused netizens.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is really hard because the dinosaurs are named with anatomical Latin, so a lot of their names sound similar to medical terms, even having the same prefixes and suffixes as common terms, I was really fooled by some dinos,” posted an Instagram user. “I’d love to see them read the words instead of hearing it! It could be an easier medical terminology test if they know their Greek and Latin roots, prefixes and suffixes,” added another.

“Half of those were Pokémon and you can’t tell me otherwise,” joked a third. “I love this game, especially when you throw Pokémon into the mix,” added a fourth. “Ross Geller wants to know your address,” commented a fifth, referencing a character who worked as a paleontologist in the famous drama series Friends. “I got 99% wrong,” wrote a sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON