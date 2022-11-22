Dior is bringing back Princess Diana’s iconic bag that she took to Met Gala 1996. People react

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 22, 2022 02:18 PM IST

Dior's post on Princess Diana's iconic handbag has gone viral.

The image shows iconic Lady Dior bag coined after Princess Diana.(Dior)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A post shared by Dior on their official Instagram page about bringing back the iconic Lady Dior bag coined after Princess Diana has created a chatter. The luxury fashion house also shared a bit of history about the handbag. Furthermore, they posted a few images of Princess Diana carrying the piece.

“The iconic #LadyDior bag was coined after Princess Diana herself was seen wearing it for the first time in 1995. Echoing her spirit, the royal favoured the refined and elegant model for many public appearances including her memorable look at the Met Gala in 1996,” they shared.

“The House’s iconic Lady Dior bag is eternally linked to Lady Diana, Princess of Wales,” Dior shared in its official website. They also added that besides the Met Gala, Lady Diana was seen using the bag, then called Chouchou, on different occasions.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received over 2.2 lakh likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions. “Pure beauty and soul, personality, charisma, classy, Mother, humanitarian. Diana Forever,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lady Diana was so beautiful...and Lady Dior was a perfect accessory for her,” expressed another. “Iconic,” commented a third. “My favourite bag, elegant , classy, timeless and chic at the same time,” posted a fourth.

