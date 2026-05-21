Dishanth Srideva charged with voyeurism after recording women in Canada fitting rooms

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has charged a 36-year-old man, linking him with two incidents of voyeurism. Dishanth Srideva, a Mississauga resident, allegedly used his phone to record an adult female changing inside a fitting room in a store on Canada’s Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Dishanth Srideva, accused of voyeurism. (Halton Regional Police Service)

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The incident allegedly took place in early April 2026. During the investigation, the Mississauga man was also linked to another incident which allegedly occurred at the same location in 2024.

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A statement issued by the police explained, “Members of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau took carriage of the investigation and used a variety of investigative techniques to positively identify the suspect. As the investigation progressed the suspect was also linked to a similar incident involving an adult female, which also occurred at the same Winners location in November 2024.”

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{{^usCountry}} It continued, “On May 16, 2026, investigators executed a Criminal Code search warrant at a residence in Mississauga where the accused was located and arrested. Multiple items of evidentiary value were found which included cellular phones and a laptop computer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It continued, “On May 16, 2026, investigators executed a Criminal Code search warrant at a residence in Mississauga where the accused was located and arrested. Multiple items of evidentiary value were found which included cellular phones and a laptop computer.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the investigation, Dishanth Srideva was charged with 2 counts of Voyeurism. He was detained and later “released on an Undertaking with a future court date in Milton.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the investigation, Dishanth Srideva was charged with 2 counts of Voyeurism. He was detained and later “released on an Undertaking with a future court date in Milton.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement continued, “Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims”, and released a picture of the accused. Indians-origin men arrested in kidnapping-extortion case: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement continued, “Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims”, and released a picture of the accused. Indians-origin men arrested in kidnapping-extortion case: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident, the Canadian police arrested four Indian-origin persons from Calgary, Alberta, earlier in May. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident, the Canadian police arrested four Indian-origin persons from Calgary, Alberta, earlier in May. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calgary Police Service’s Organised Crime & Offender Management Section, in a release, stated: “This incident is an escalation of the ongoing violence associated with an extortion series that is targeting the South Asian community.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calgary Police Service’s Organised Crime & Offender Management Section, in a release, stated: “This incident is an escalation of the ongoing violence associated with an extortion series that is targeting the South Asian community.” {{/usCountry}}

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The accused allegedly kidnapped a man from his residence in Edmonton. He was allegedly assaulted and threatened at gunpoint. The police claimed that the man was forced into a vehicle and driven to Calgary.

The police alleged that the accused attempted to force the victim to lure his friend out of his residence for extortion. However, when the victim refused, he was assaulted further.

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The arrested men were identified as Taranveer Singh (24), Daksh Gautam (25), Akashdeep Singh (18), and Pardeep Singh (24). They are all residents of Calgary. The accused face multiple charges related to firearms, kidnapping and assault.

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The Edmonton Police Service and the Canada Border Services Agency supported the investigation conducted by the Calgary Police Service.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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