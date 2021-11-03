HP’s Diwali ad about juice shop captures true spirit of the festival. Watch

HP India, a few days ago, launched their Diwali ad and the video perfectly captures the true spirit of the festival. The advertisement talks about the power of communication backed by technology. The share is absolutely heartwarming to watch.

“Iss diwali, diye se diya jalao, aur dilon ko roshan karte jao. This festive season capture the true essence of Diwali and brighten the celebrations of those around you,” they wrote while sharing the video on the YouTube. The post is complete with the hashtag #DiyeSeDiyaJalao.

The video opens to show a market gearing up for Diwali celebrations. Amid them, one shop owner is not particularly happy as his shop has been relocated for redevelopment purposes. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video.

The video, since being shared on October 29, has gone viral with over 6.2 million views. It also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I am so emotional… Wish we all could do something for at least one person in our life,” wrote a YouTube user. “It makes you emotional, really good ad,” posted another. “This is what we call heart touching ad,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

