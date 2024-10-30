Dead flies in rasgullas: Disgusting video shows Diwali sweets ready to be sold in Delhi

Thousands of flies soaking in sugar syrup along with sweets that are meant to be sold for Diwali were seen in a viral video that has left many feeling disgusted. In a video posted on X by a journalist, rasgullas to be sold ahead of Diwali were seen inside a filthy backyard of a house in east Delhi. Hundreds of dead flies were seen floating in rasgullas being made for Diwali in East Delhi.(X/@SachinGuptaUP)

"Hello, guys. Diwali ke rasgulley kha lo," he wrote in the caption of the video, adding that the clip was recorded in east Delhi's Dallupura village.

The video opens to the door of a dilapidated house which swings open to show a bunch of men cooking in large vessels inside what appears to be the backyard of a house. Large blue containers are seen placed all over the place. On the floor tub-liked containers show white rasgullas soaking in sugar syrup.

Take a look at the viral video here:

But as the camera zooms in, the white rasgullas appear to be covered in black specks. On closer inspection, hundreds of dead flies can be seen floating in the syrup. Flies also buzz around the blue containers from which syrup is poured into the large vessels to boil.

The workers making the sweets seem unfazed by the flies inside the vessels and continue to keep cooking. (Also read: Rats feast on sweets, runs over laddoos at Delhi shop. Watch)

‘This is dangerous’

The video which has over 53,000 views has disgusted users on social media who were horrified at the lack of hygiene while preparing the sweets.

"Eating sweets on Diwali is like inviting death, eat and distribute homemade sweets," wrote on user.

"Similar conditions will be found in every confectionery warehouse on Diwali where there is no guarantee of purity. It would be better to promote dry fruits on Diwali so that your health as well as that of others remains good," said another user. (Also read: Humidity, lack of rain — reasons for glut of flies in Delhi)

"This is dangerous, the right decision would be to avoid buying sweets this Diwali," remarked a third user.