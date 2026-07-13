‘Do not get trapped in part-time jobs’: Indian student in UK urges peers to focus on long-term careers

An Indian student in the UK has urged international students not to let part-time work distract them from their long-term career goals. In a video shared on social media, she argued that while earning money is essential for managing living expenses abroad, students must also make time for networking, conferences and industry-related events.

An Indian student warned international students against letting part-time jobs derail career goals. (Instagram/dhruvi_15902)

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The video was shared on Instagram by Dhruvi Dave, who is studying aerospace engineering in the UK. Recounting her experience of attending a project showcase at Space Park Leicester, Dave said she was surprised by the absence of students from her course, despite the event offering a valuable opportunity to meet professionals from the industry.

‘You really need to go out and meet people’

“I really don't know what's wrong with students here in the UK. I mean, you come to the UK to study, okay? You have come to study, but you need a job. You are doing a part-time job, okay? You are doing part-time for your living,” Dave said.

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{{^usCountry}} She explained that she also works part-time but tries not to allow her shifts to interfere with opportunities linked to her chosen profession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She explained that she also works part-time but tries not to allow her shifts to interfere with opportunities linked to her chosen profession. {{/usCountry}}

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“I went there for networking because that is the most important thing when you're fighting—when you're finding a job. If you don't do networking, you won't get a job just like that. You really need to go out, meet people, meet people from your field,” she added.

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Dave claimed that many students often skip such events because of their work schedules. She urged them to remember why they had taken education loans and chosen to study abroad in the first place.

“You know, I've left three jobs. Why? Because that thing was clashing with my field-related things. I had to go to a conference, so just to, you know, attend that conference, I left my part-time,” she said.

Student disappointed by low attendance

Dave further said that despite Indian students making up a significant portion of her class, hardly anyone attended the project showcase.

“My class has 70%, 70-80% of Indians there. But, literally, not even 1% of my class was there. Please, go out, go for networking, go to all these places, because this is what's going to help you. That part-time will convert into a full-time. Nothing else will work, trust me,” she concluded.

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Sharing the clip, Dave wrote, “I wanted to express this since so long. This is for all the international students, do not get trapped into your part-time jobs, remember why did you choose abroad studies before sacrificing such things for your part time work.”

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users agree

The video drew supportive reactions from viewers. “You said exactly what others need to hear. Guys, please give this some thought,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Strongly agreed,” while a third said, “This is very true.” A fourth viewer added, “I agree with you.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)