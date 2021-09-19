Do red pandas make noise? Zoo answers question while sharing a sweet video

If you follow the Instagram page managed by Smithsonian's National Zoo, you may be aware of the various kinds of posts they often share. From cute videos of pandas to informative posts about birds, their shares are of different kinds. Their latest share involving red pandas is no different and it is a post that may leave you saying wow.

“Do red pandas make noise?” the zoo asked while sharing a cute video. In the rest of the caption, the zoo described how red pandas rely more on scent than sound.

“Red pandas can squeal, twitter, “huff-quack,” hiss and grunt to communicate with each other. However, red pandas rely on scent marking more than vocalizations to communicate. They can scent mark by urinating or rubbing the scent-producing glands at the base of their tails against a surface,” the zoo added.

They also described what the animals do when they come across a new scent mark. Turns out, they test the odor using their tongue. “The underside of a red panda’s tongue has a cone-like structure to collect liquid and deliver it to a gland inside the mouth, where the scent is interpreted. The red panda is the only carnivore with this adaptation,” the caption explained.

That, however, is not all that they explained. Take a post to know more and enjoy the video.

The post, since being shared about 12 hours ago, has gathered more than 22,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated different comments.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “What part of the world is their natural habitat! They have beautiful tails like raccoons!” asked another.

What are your thoughts on the video and the post?

