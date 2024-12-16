Do you engage in pleasanteeism at work? All about new workplace trend of fake positivity

A concerning phenomenon called "pleasanteeism" has emerged in the workplace where employees feel compelled to project a fake positive attitude regardless of how their actual emotional state is. Behavioural studies indicate that pleasanteeism manifests as a response to pressures at the workplace with "culture-first" philosophies.(Representational)

This trend is different from usual work pleasantries and is a more insidious form of emotional labour that many undergo to stay afloat at their job. Behavioural studies indicate that pleasanteeism manifests as a response to pressures at the workplace where "culture-first" workplace philosophies are in place.

Employees report feeling obligated to engage in forced enthusiasm during team meetings, maintain constant virtual availability, and participate in social activities despite personal or professional stressors.

(Also read: Annoyed of your boss? Viral workplace trend sees employees 'selling' managers)

Why is pleasanteeism bad?

The psychological impact of pleasanteeism extends beyond mere discomfort as keeping up a continuous facade of positivity can lead to emotional exhaustion, low productivity, and increased burnout. When workers feel compelled to suppress their true emotions, it becomes difficult to exist comfortably in the workplace.

This trend can be particularly worse in an hybrid work model, where video calls demand constant demonstrations of engagement and workers feel pressured to appear visibly upbeat during meetings, even if they are undergoing emotional or mental distress.

(Also read: ‘Quiet vacationing’: Trend where employees take off without telling their bosses)

How to end pleasanteeism?

The solution isn't simply to abandon workplace positivity altogether. Instead, organisations need to cultivate authentic emotional expression at the workplace. This needs a fundamental shift in culture, moving away from forced cheerfulness and towards emotional intelligence and genuine human connection.

Such a change is needed to encourage deeper, more meaningful professional relationships which prioritise genuine engagement over continuous positivity. Such a shift can create workplaces that are not only more sustainable but also prioritise employees' psychological well-being.

By encouraging authentic expression while keeping up professional standards, companies can creat resilient workplace cultures that support both employees’ emotional health and professional performance.