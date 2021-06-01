Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Do you keep dropping things? This tweet on steel plates may seem relatable

“Hello, are you speaking my mind?” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the tweet.
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Food in steel plate (representational image)(Twitter)

Have you ever experienced the sheer fright that follows after dropping a steel utensil in the kitchen late at night? One could walk tip-toe to the kitchen, open the refrigerator carefully, remove that container of leftover food, even turn the microwave off right before it beeps - but there always is that one utensil that has to fall and wake the house up with its noise. If you relate to this feeling, you may also relate to this tweet on steel plates and the noise they make upon falling.

A Twitter user shared this hilarious post that has left many laughing out loud. “Why do steel plates fall so dramatically to the ground? Like I know bro I dropped you, galti ho gayi. You don't have to play a metal concert and let the whole house know that you've fallen,” posted the Twitter user.

The share has since collected several reactions. Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being posted on May 24, the tweet has collected over 1,200 likes and varied reactions. From those who could relate to those who found the tweet hilarious, many posted comments to the share.

“It is not confined to plates only, applies to every other utensil,” shared an individual. “Hello, are you speaking my mind?” wrote another.

Many also shared laughing emoticons to the tweet.

What do you think about it? Have you experienced this?

