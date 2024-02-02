Do you know which dogs live the longest? Study reveals this

A study has revealed crucial information on the life expectancy of different dog breeds. As per the study, the small dogs that have long noses, for instance, whippets and miniature dachshunds, were observed to have a longer life expectancy than flat-faced breeds like English bulldogs. The study revealed that the average life expectancy for all dogs is 12.5 years (Representational image). (Unsplash/Derek Story)

Kirsten McMillan, the lead author of the study and a data manager at UK charity Dogs Trust, shared that it was the first study to determine how life expectancy varies based on a broad range of factors like size, breed, gender, and face shape.

"A medium-sized, flat-face male like an English bulldog is nearly three times more likely to live a shorter life than a small-sized, long-faced female, like a miniature dachshund or an Italian greyhound," she told AFP.

What is the purpose of the study?

Based on data from more than half a million dogs, this study in the UK aims to help dog owners make an informed decision about choosing a dog that will have a healthy and long life.

What more did this study on dogs reveal?

According to the study, the average life expectancy for all dogs was 12.5 years. This data is out of 150 breeds and crossbreeds across the UK. However, for French bulldogs, the number was 9.8 years. It was ranked as the most popular breed in the USA by the American Kennel Club.

According to a previous study, the short noses of flat-faced dogs, which are also known as brachycephalic, ‘allow them to more closely resemble human babies, rendering them particularly cute to their owners’. However, the small noses cause breathing problems.

“It is crucial that the public prioritises health over what they might think looks 'cute' and we urge anyone considering getting a flat-faced breed to stop and think,” Dan O'Neill, chair of the campaign organisation Brachycephalic Working Group told AFP.

What did the study reveal about the designer breeds?

There is an increased demand for designer breeds among dog owners, McMillan told the outlet. She said that in this ‘era of the designer breed’ deliberate crossbreeds such as cockapoos, labradoodles, and pomskies are becoming ‘increasingly fashionable’.

"We're no longer just talking about mutts or unknown mixes versus purebred dogs," she added.

Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the study found that Lancashire heelers have the longest life expectancy among designer breeds, with a median of 15.4 years. This breed is followed by Tibetan spaniels (15.2 years) and miniature dachshunds (14 years). It also revealed that pure breeds have a little higher life expectancy than crossbreeds.

As per the study, while female dogs have a life expectancy of 12.7 years, the number is 12.4 years for male dogs.

Kirsten McMillan’s advice for potential dog owners:

The lead author of the study emphasised that people who are considering buying or adopting a dog should be aware that some breeds need more trips to the vet than others. However, she also added that the love and affection the potential owners have is a ‘bigger consideration’ when it comes to selecting their ‘hairy companions’.

"These animals are members of our family," McMillan told AFP. "We want to ensure that we're doing everything we can to provide them with a long, happy and healthy life,” she added.

(With inputs from AFP)