Do you use Twitter but never post? Elon Musk has a meme for you

Most people have a Twitter account but not everyone actively posts things on the microblogging platform. Addressing the very same thing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a hilarious meme. And, the relatable post may leave you chuckling.

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, shared a hilarious meme. (REUTERS)

“Oh hi lol,” the tech billionaire wrote as he shared the meme. The meme shows a man lying sideways looking at a few other people playing a game. A text overlay on the meme reads, “People who have Twitter but never post anything.”

Take a look at the meme by Elon Musk:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the tweet has gone viral. Till now, the post has received more than 30 million views and counting. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to Elon Musk’s meme:

“Carrying twitter, one meme at a time,” joked a Twitter user. “People who sit in the shadows without posting but still like my tweets are the real MVPs,” added another. “The view count says it all,” joined a third. “Shoutout those in incognito mode,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the meme shared by Elon Musk?

