Docile ‘water pancake’ wins hearts while munching on a snack. Watch

You may have seen and found yourself smiling while looking at videos of creatures from the sea surfacing to the ground and interacting with humans in the most adorable way. This video of a freshwater whipray is one such delightful video that is bound to make you say ‘aww’. Shared on Instagram by Dan Rumsey, the clip features a woman identified as Elise Furness, feeding a snack to the whipray.

The video, shot at Crocosaurus Cove in Australia, starts with Furness waiting near the water as the whipray comes to the surface and grabs the snack. The magnificent creature then goes on to flap itself and ooze water from two outlets on the top of its body.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on June 4, the clip has garnered over 1.2 million likes. People were amused to see the docile nature of the whipray. Many expressed how the creature looked similar to a pancake. Others simply shared heart emojis to show their love for the clip.

“Such an adorable water pancake,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ray: Thanks for the snack lady,” commented another while voicing the whipray’s probable thoughts. “He protecc, he attack, but most importantly, he go back after snack,” joked a third.

What do you think of this clip?

