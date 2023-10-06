Doctor donates his bone marrow to save patient’s life

A post about a doctor’s act of selflessness was shared on social media. Dr Ali Alsamarah, an Interventional Cardiology Specialist, ‘didn’t hesitate’ to donate his bone marrow when he learnt that a child ‘desperately’ needed it. His story, shared on Instagram, has tugged at people’s heartstrings.

An image that shows Dr Ali Alsamarah who gave his bone marrow to a kid. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The GoodNews Movement posted Dr Alsamarah’s extraordinary gesture. “Ali Alsamarah, MD, an Interventional Cardiology Specialist with AdventHealth Ocala, got a call that he was a potential match for a child who desperately needed bone marrow. The doctor didn't hesitate to donate his own," the page shared.

In the next few lines, the page added what the doctor said about his operation. "He said he was a little sore but was glad he could help - he was inspired to do so after a friend battling cancer was saved by a donor. He hopes to inspire others to become donors to help save lives,” the page added. The share is complete with a photo that shows the doctor in a patient’s gown.

“I hope this message reaches people to be aware of the bone marrow donation program, as it will enrich the pool with more donors, and therefore more potential matches for those in need. The procedure is crucial to spread awareness and educate people about the potential life-saving therapy,” Dr Alsamarah told WFLA News Channel 8.

Take a look at this post about the doctor:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 45,000 likes. The share has also received varied comments from people.

AdventHealth, the organisation Dr Alsamarah is associated with, took to the comments section to share a response. “That's so good to hear! Dr. Alsamarah truly is amazing. We'll be sure to pass your note along so they receive your thoughtful words directly,” they wrote.

How did Instagram users react to the story of this doctor?

“Wow. What a guy!” praised an Instagram user. “Yesss Doctor! He really takes his Oath seriously,” shared another. “Such a beautiful gesture, the planet Earth needs more examples like this,” added a third. “Going above and beyond for patients. Thanks, doc!” joined a fourth. “What a hero,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

