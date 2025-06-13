Doctor loses cousin after Air India plane crashes into hostel mess: 'My fingers are trembling'

A doctor has opened up on X about losing his cousin in the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash. 241 out of 242 people aboard an Air India flight were killed when the plane crashed into a residential area minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. An Air India flight crashed into a hostel mess in Meghani Nagar., Gujarat. (Screengrab)

“I'm still in shock,” Dr Rishi Bose wrote. “My fingers are trembling, my heart is shattered, my cousin is no more. He was in the hostel mess, sharing dreams with friends, when the Air India crash stole him away. He was supposed to come home last week but stayed back. Now he’ll never return (sic),” he continued.

Also Read: Founder pays tribute to Ahmedabad student killed in Air India crash while eating food in mess

The flight crashed into the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar. Police officer Vidhi Chaudhary said that the authorities are still “verifying the number of dead, including those killed in the building where the plane crashed.”

Air India on the crash:

In an update on X, the airline wrote, “Air India confirms that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.”

Devastation in hotel mess:

"While four MBBS students living in the hostel died, 19 were injured. Five of them are serious. Two third-year students are untraceable," college dean Dr Minakshi Parikh told reporters.

"A doctor's wife was also killed while two relatives of other doctors were injured. Three members of a doctor's family went missing after the incident. All other doctors and relatives are safe," said Parikh.