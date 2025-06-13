Founder pays tribute to Ahmedabad student killed in Air India crash while eating food in mess

In one of the worst aviation disasters in a decade, a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad. With 242 people on board, the Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hostel during lunch hours. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, inspects the site of the Air India plane crash. (Amit Shah-X)

Police officer Vidhi Chaudhary said that the authorities are still “verifying the number of dead, including those killed in the building where the plane crashed,” reported Reuters. A Gujarat-based founder who runs an NGO shared a heartbreaking post claiming that one of its scholarship students was killed when the plane hit the building.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news that one of our Yuva Unstoppable’s Scholarship students, Rakesh Diyora, studying at BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad (the building the Air India plane crashed into), was a victim of the recent tragedy. He was a 3rd-year medical student from Bhavnagar and was unfortunately present at the hostel at the time of the plane crash. He was eating food in the Mess area when this happened. Heartbreaking,” Amitabh Shah, founder of Yuva Unstoppable, wrote.

“Om Shanti! Let us all pray for peace for Rakesh’s soul. May his family find strength and comfort in this incredibly difficult time,” he added.

The founder further posted that five of their scholarship students who were in the building during the crash were admitted to the ICU.

A senior official told HT.com that four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those who were killed when the plane crashed into the BJ Medical College complex.

"While four MBBS students living in the hostel died, 19 were injured. Five of them are serious. Two third-year students are untraceable," college dean Dr Minakshi Parikh told reporters.

"A doctor's wife was also killed while two relatives of other doctors were injured. Three members of a doctor's family went missing after the incident. All other doctors and relatives are safe," said Parikh.