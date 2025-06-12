The moment passengers boarding another flight saw smoke from Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Video

An Air India aircraft carrying 242 people crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic and chaos in the surrounding areas. The plane crashed in Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport. Thick black smoke rises from the Air India 171 crash site in Ahmedabad.(ANI)

A viral video shows passengers, who were boarding another flight, seeing smoke rising from the site of the crash of the Gatwick (London)-bound Air India Boeing 787-8. Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke rising from the crash site.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by news agency ANI, the video was captioned, “The moment when passengers boarding a flight saw smoke from the Air India 171 crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.”

The flight, which was going to London, took off at 1:38 pm, according to the Director General of Civil Aviation Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, and crashed within five minutes.

Check out the video here:

Air India on X:

Air India responded to the incident with a post on its official X handle.

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle,” the airline wrote.

According to FlightRadar, Air India flight AI171 sent its last signal only seconds after take-off and had gained an altitude of 625 feet before crashing.

The airport in Ahmedabad is now operating limited flights after being shut following the Air India crash, PTI reported.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is now operational with limited flights," a spokesperson of the airport said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. More updates are expected as rescue and recovery efforts continue.