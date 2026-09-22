Doctor quits 20-year medical career to run bun shop, says 'I am so happy that I can’t stop'

A doctor in China walked away from a more than two-decade career in medicine to run a steamed stuffed bun shop, a career switch she says has left her happier despite working more than 10 hours a day.

Dong said that her decision was driven less by money and more by the stress and responsibilities that came with her medical career. (Unsplash/Representational image )

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According to a report by South China Morning Post, Dong Min, 48, said that she left her medical career in 2023 and opened a steamed stuffed bun shop in Wuhan, Hubei province. 3 years later, her first outlet has grown into a successful business, and she opened a second store in July.

Dong said that her decision was driven less by money and more by the stress and responsibilities that came with her medical career. “When I was a doctor, the thought of quitting often crossed my mind. Now, running a bun shop keeps me busy and tired, but I am so happy that I can’t stop,” she said.

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From gynaecologist to bun shop owner

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{{^usCountry}} Dong revealed that she graduated from Wuhan University School of Medicine in 1999 and began her career as a gynaecologist in Shenzhen. She later returned to Wuhan to help her mother manage a private clinic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dong revealed that she graduated from Wuhan University School of Medicine in 1999 and began her career as a gynaecologist in Shenzhen. She later returned to Wuhan to help her mother manage a private clinic. {{/usCountry}}

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After her mother retired, the clinic was shut and the family returned to their hometown of Tianmen in Hubei. Dong subsequently worked as a doctor and also served as the legal representative of a small community hospital. She said that the role came with considerable mental pressure. Besides treating patients, she had to handle administrative responsibilities and frequent inspections by government agencies.

“As a doctor, I faced considerable mental stress. In addition to treating patients, I had to devote significant energy to managing non-medical affairs, such as dealing with frequent inspections from various government agencies,” Dong said.

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She also described the pressure surrounding medical disputes in China, saying that she bore responsibility for such cases because she was the hospital’s legal representative.

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How did she start selling buns?

Dong said that her interest in the steamed stuffed bun business began in 2023 after she was inspired by a friend whose family operated a similar shop.

She initially invested in a bun business. However, when the chef unexpectedly resigned, Dong decided to learn how to make the buns herself. She soon picked up the skills and said she began enjoying the work. Eventually, she decided to leave medicine and devote herself entirely to running the shop.

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Dong said that her decision initially faced resistance from her family, who viewed being a doctor as a stable and respected profession. However, she said that she was no longer concerned about other people’s opinions.

“I am nearly 50 years old and have gone through many experiences. I don’t care what others think of me. I just want to live a life I love and live for myself,” she said.

Dong said that although running the shop keeps her busy for more than 10 hours a day, she does not experience the same psychological pressure she faced as a doctor. Her mother and brother eventually came around to her decision and have occasionally helped her at the store.

“There is no definitive answer in life. It is never too late to make a change. I hope to run my bun store until I can no longer move,” Dong said.

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