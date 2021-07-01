Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doctor's Day: From Mumbai Police to Amul, here’s how India is paying tribute

Doctor's Day: Since morning, people have taken to social media to showcase their appreciation for doctors for their relentless service to humanity.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Doctor's Day post shared by Mumbai Police.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

To thank those who have dedicated their lives to serve people and cure them, India is observing National Doctor's Day. This day, that marks both the birth and death anniversary of renowned physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, is celebrated annually to thank medical professionals.

Since morning, people have taken to social media to showcase their appreciation for doctors for their relentless service to humanity.

Here’s a post by Mumbai Police where they shared a heartening caption along with a creative image. “To all the doctors who have gone above and beyond their 'call of duty' this past year, thank you! Keep slaying!” they wrote.

Diary company Amul also shared a sweet message to thank doctors.

Ministry of Railways also shared a post. “We express our sincere gratitude to the doctors who are working relentlessly during these unprecedented times. Our Railway Doctors also have contributed immensely during this pandemic. #HappyDoctorsDay,” they wrote. The post is complete with an image:

Here are some more shares showcasing people paying their tributes to doctors on this special day:

Doctor's Day tribute. (Twitter/@parveenkaswan)
Doctor's Day tribute by Twitter user. (Twitter/@RaashiiKhanna_)
Twitter user's post on Doctor's Day 2021. (Twitter/@harichandanaias)
Sand artist's tribute on Doctor's Day. (Twitter/@sudarshansand)

What would you share on Doctor’s Day 2021?

doctor's day
