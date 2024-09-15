Doctors discover bone growth in man’s penis after X-ray for knee pain. Here’s what happened

A 63-year-old man who was seeking care for his knee pain was taken aback to hear the unexpected diagnosis of penile ossification. The man, as reported in the September issue of Urology Case Reports, went to the emergency room after he fell on the pavement and hit his lower abdomen. Although he could walk, he informed doctors that he had knee pain. The man reportedly complained of penile soreness during a medical examination by physicians. The patient was diagnosed with a rare condition called penile ossification. (Unsplash)

Since he fell on his hip, the doctors opted to X-ray his pelvis first to rule out any broken bones. At that point, they observed something quite odd- the man's penis seemed to have "ossification" along its whole shaft, which means a bone had grown within the penis. The man was diagnosed with penile ossification, reported Live Science.

The man left the hospital against medical advice, and doctors were unable to perform the tests necessary to determine the origin of his ailment. However, given the man's reported penile pain and the recognised association between the two illnesses, they assumed he had Peyronie's disease. According to the authors, other plausible causes include metabolic disorders, end-stage kidney disease, and trauma.

As per the report, "Penile ossification remains a relatively rare condition being mentioned in very few journals, with less than 40 published case reports. It is commonly linked to Peyronie's disease, a superficial fibrosing condition of the penis characterised by the presence of a fibrotic plaque leading to penile deformity, with or without pain."