Home / Trending / Doctor’s post about mom’s wholesome message may melt your heart
trending

Doctor’s post about mom’s wholesome message may melt your heart

The tweet shared by Dr Amir Khan has now struck a chord with netizens and may fill your heart with a fuzzy feeling too.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The message by Dr Khan's mom is something almost everyone can relate to. (representative image)(Unsplash)

There is no doubt that moms all around the world never give up worrying about their kids. This notion has once again been proved by a wholesome post shared on Twitter by a doctor from UK. The tweet shared by Dr Amir Khan has now struck a chord with netizens and may fill your heart with a fuzzy feeling too.

“I missed several calls from #MamaKhan as I’ve been busy in surgery. Then received this message from reception,” reads the caption shared alongside a picture of the message.

Take a look at the sweet message from Dr Khan’s mom:

Shared on February 9, the post has garnered over 72,100 likes along with several comments. People were amused at the wholesome response from Dr Khan’s share. Many shared their experiences of their mothers in similar situations.

What do you think of this wholesome post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP