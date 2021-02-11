Doctor’s post about mom’s wholesome message may melt your heart

There is no doubt that moms all around the world never give up worrying about their kids. This notion has once again been proved by a wholesome post shared on Twitter by a doctor from UK. The tweet shared by Dr Amir Khan has now struck a chord with netizens and may fill your heart with a fuzzy feeling too.

“I missed several calls from #MamaKhan as I’ve been busy in surgery. Then received this message from reception,” reads the caption shared alongside a picture of the message.

Take a look at the sweet message from Dr Khan’s mom:

Shared on February 9, the post has garnered over 72,100 likes along with several comments. People were amused at the wholesome response from Dr Khan’s share. Many shared their experiences of their mothers in similar situations.

What do you think of this wholesome post?

