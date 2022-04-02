Dog always brings something back when out on a walk. Watch cute video

If you ever had a dog as a pet, you would know that going out for a walk is the best part of the day for the dog. Some dogs also have some peculiar habits while they go on a walk. Like this doggo that never goes on a walk empty handed in this adorable and hilarious video posted on Instagram.

The video was posted by the page Dog 19 hours ago and it has received 6.42 lakh views so far. “What did Nikolai bring on his walk this time?” says the text on the video along with a laughing emoji. The dog, a Black Russian Terrier, is seen in the video walking as its human says “seems normal right”, as she says “walk” and “bright day”. However, the dog turns its face and shows a bag of bread in its mouth.

“He never goes on a walk empty handed,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“In case he meets ducks. Or needs a snack. Or meets ducks to make into a snack,” commented an Instagram user. “Don’t worry Nikolai, I too need emotional support carbs,” said another. “He’s ready for someone to invite him to their picnic,” posted a third.

The video was originally posted by the account theblackrussians, which is a dog account that has over 11.9 thousand followers. The dogs Nikolai and Natasha are Black Russian Terriers born on June 16, 2014 according to their Instagram bio.

What do you think about this dog that always brings something back when out on a walk?