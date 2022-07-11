Dog and his human go to nursing home to comfort others. Watch heartening video

Are you looking for a dog video to brighten up the rest of your day? If the answer is yes, then here’s a video that might help. This video shared on Instagram shows how a dog and his human try to better themselves and help others by volunteering as a therapy team. The clip may bring a smile to your face and there are chances that you may watch the video on loop.

The video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Magnus. "This is our new series called 'Therapy Thursdays'. We wanted to give you a glimpse into how Magnus and I try and better ourselves, improve our bond, plus help others by volunteering as a pet therapy team," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

The video opens to show a therapy dog named Magnus and his human Brian Benson starting their day by having breakfast together and hiking in the woods. The video then shows the two visiting a nursing home to comfort people and lift their spirits. Afterwards, they went to a dog bakery to treat Magnus with some treats. Towards the end of the video, Magnus and his human can be seen playing together. A text insert on the video reads, "Therapy Thursday."

Watch the adorable video below:

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 13,700 likes and more than 138,000 views. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section.

"What a team!" read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Regan Doodle. "Omg! That donut looks delicious! You’re such a good boy Magnus," posted another Instagram page named Reagandoodle. "He’s the best," wrote a third Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Bruno. "Love this," commented an individual. "I can’t get enough of Magnus!" expressed another. "You're like two peas in a pod," shared a third.