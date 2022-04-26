Dog and little girl are 'singing sisters' in concert. Watch to see them perform

The videos on the Internet that show cute bonding and interactions between little kids and their pet dogs are always quite a fun and delightful watch. Just like this one video that was reshared on Instagram by the page named Barked - a dog video sharing community.

The video opens to show a cute little girl and hot dog practically performing like they are at a concert, right in front of the door of their house. The girl can be seen grooving and enjoying her performance with her cute guitar, microphone and her bright pink skirt. Her dog can be seen sitting right next to her, wearing a cute scarf and howling to the tunes.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to this cute dog and the little girl that goes by the name Stylish Paws. It was shared on April 7 and has received more than 22,400 likes on the original post itself. The caption that this video was shared with reads, “Yes we’re the singing sisters.” It was accompanied by a victory sign emoji and a musical note emoji.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram 19 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this cute performance by the fur baby and the baby girl. It has also received more than 1.2 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “That dog is hitting all the notes perfectly,” “Where can I buy tickets for this concert?” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Available now on Spotify.” The original poster also took to the comments section in order to write, “Oh we love you, thank you for featuring us.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you like to join the little girl and her pet dog at their concert?