Dog argues with human after being told off for making a mess

Dogs sometimes make a mess when you leave them alone in the house. However, how do they react when their pet parents ask them about the mess they created? While some try to hide in shame, there are others who try to pin it on their dog or cat siblings. This doggo named Blue, however, did nothing of the sort. Instead, he argued with his human to prove his point. And a video of their conversation has left people in splits.

The image shows a dog arguing with its human. (Reddit/@HeyImDadMe)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Can’t lose the argument if I scream until you give in.” The clip opens to show the mess created by Blue. His human then goes on to ask him about who did it. However, as she starts speaking, Blue begins howling loudly without pausing for even a second. This goes on for quite some time until the human accepts her defeat.

Also Read: Dog tries blaming another pooch for mess it created

Take a look at this video of a dog arguing with its human:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Are you laughing out loud? You're not alone given how people have reacted in the comments section of the video to share their reactions about this dog. Many also took the dog’s side and expressed hilariously how the adorable pooch is right.

What did Reddit users say about this video of a dog arguing with its human?

“I mean, he’s got some decent points,” joked a Reddit user. “He has me convinced at AAAEEEGGGGHHHGAAAA,” joined another. “Clearly innocent. Being framed,” added a third. “His gish galloping skills really helped him win this debate,” shared a fourth. “OMG, I LOVE YOUR DOG,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 3,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on this video of the dog arguing with its pet parent over a mess he created?