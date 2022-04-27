Dog babysits human’s baby while he sleeps. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such precious animals and their bond with their human’s babies is really heartwarming to watch. Dogs are like a bigger sibling to the babies and watch over them like a babysitter. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram that shows a dog guarding its human’s baby as he sleeps. The video is really adorable to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram account the_oakie_dokie on April 8 and it has got over 1.6 million views so far. “Mom said I need to leave brother alone so he can sleep,” says the text on the video. It then shows the dog waiting for the baby to wake up and it gets a bit restless as the baby isn’t waking up.

“Babysitter status. Daphne has been really good with little Noah! She always looks worried when he starts to cry and is kind of learning that he’s too young to play tug-of-war,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Omg your child’s best friend is so sad you won’t wake her up. What a good dog. How sweet this is,” commented an Instagram user. “Best Babysitter,” wrote another. “She is not going to know what to do when he is mobile!!! They are going to be best friends!!” said a third. Another user wrote, “What a good big sister you are!!”

The dog in the video is named Daphne and it is a Great Dane. The account has over 32,000 followers.

What do you think about this adorable video of the dog babysitting its human's baby?