Dog befriends sea lion while visiting beach, plays fetch with it. Watch

A video of an unlikely friendship between a dog and a sea lion is winning people’s hearts on Instagram. The wonderful video is captured and shared by photographer Dave "Nelly" Nelson on his Instagram page called nellysmagicmoments. The video makes for an absolutely amazing watch and may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

“Almost every morning I take Moe (Mokuleia) to the beach. She loves it, I love it and it’s been beautiful. She has had a buddy lately who’s been following her every move. Up and down the beach he swims and follows us. We call him Sammy!” he wrote. In the next few lines he added how the two became friends. “Anyways Sammy finally introduced himself a couple days ago and swam all the way in. Moe dropped her ball (she never ever does that) and she waded out a few feet. They ended up smelling each other and went nose to nose for a second, I was blown away. It was obvious they liked each other and Sammy even gave a couple soft barks saying hello,” he explained.

“They started playing and even played fetch together. To say it was beautiful would be an understatement. So here is the full version of Moe and Sammy playing fetch together,” he posted and concluded the share.

Take a look at the wholesome video of a dog and a sea lion playing together:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 20,000 views. However, it has also been re-shared by many across various social media platforms. The video has prompted people to post various comments about the unlikely friendship.

“This is so special,” posted an Instagram user. “That is so awesome. That sea lion was absolutely playing fetch. Labs are true sea dogs and that sea lion knows it. What a unique amazing experience,” shared another. “That’s incredible,” commented a third. “This is amazing!! Thank you for sharing and making my day,” appreciated a fourth. “That is one of the coolest things I have ever seen. So awesome!” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

