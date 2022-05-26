Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Doggo brings human his ‘baby’ when she comes home from work. Watch sweet video
trending

Doggo brings human his ‘baby’ when she comes home from work. Watch sweet video

The video of the doggo bringing human his ‘baby’ when she comes home from work was shared on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the dog bringing his ‘baby’ to the human.(Reddit/@CollieflowersBark)
Published on May 26, 2022 11:55 AM IST
ByAmrita Kaur Kohli

Pets have their own sweet ways to welcome their humans when they return home. Some wait by the door after hearing the slightest sound of their human, some find it hard to control their excitement, and some jump on their human to show how much they were being missed. Well, here’s one such doggo who has his own way to show his pet mom he missed her while she was away. His sweet gesture has been captured on camera and shared on Reddit. And chances are it’ll make you go aww.

The video shows a dog and cat standing facing the door while someone records them from the doorway. “Sometimes he gives me his baby when I come home from work,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

As the video progresses, we see the adorable doggo walking up to his pet mom with his ‘baby’ in his mouth. The ‘baby’ just happens to be a mini-version of the doggo himself. Cue the ‘awws’ already.

When the doggo reaches his pet mom, he promptly hands her the ‘baby’.

Watch the sweet moment below:

RELATED STORIES

Posted fo days ago, the video has collected over 97,000 upvotes till now. The share has also prompted several wonderful reactions from people on Reddit.

“My dog does this every time I come home. She has several toys, but she always runs to pick up the closest one to bring it to me. She’s so proud of her baby squeakers,” shared an individual. “’I’m tired. You take care of the kid’,” commented another imagining the dog’s thoughts. “Our dog gives us a gift each time we get home. If I sneak in quietly - he will look so confused and run to find something… I have always wondered why he does this,” wrote a third. “Wow! So cute your doggo and your cat greeting you. Beautiful cat and dog!” posted a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP