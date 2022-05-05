Dog celebrates her third birthday with mermaid themed party in pool. Watch

People who keep dogs as pets love to spoil them as the cute and cuddly animals give them so much unconditional love. It is really adorable and heart-melting to see videos of dogs celebrating their birthdays. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page Dog that shows a doggo’s birthday being celebrated in a really lavish way. The video will definitely make you smile as it is so adorable to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted 23 hours ago and it has got over three lakh views so far. The video shows a Golden Retriever dog named Lady celebrating her third birthday. The theme of this year’s party was mermaid. The dog was given a cake and all her best friends were invited to the party. There was a total of seven dogs at the party and they all wore mermaid outfits. There was also a special guest invited. His name was Sebastian and he came dressed as a crab. Then the dogs were released in the pool where they had a lot of fun swimming in the water. Lady used to be afraid of the water but now she enjoys it a lot, says the text on the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

“The most extra thing I’ve seen and I love it,” commented an Instagram user. “The only party I want to attend,” wrote another. “The cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” posted a third. “Epic birthday party for a special Lady,” reads another comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted by the account ladyandtheblues four days ago. Lady the Golden Retriever has 2.28 lakh followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this dog’s mermaid themed party?