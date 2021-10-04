Dog ‘chef’ is here to teach how to make ‘banana pamcakes’. Watch and learn

Do you know how to make ‘banana pamcakes?’ If you don’t, then here is a video of a dog ‘chef’ showing people how to make the delicious dish. Chances are, the video will leave you saying aww – that too repeatedly. You may also end up watching the video over and over again.

The video was shared on the Instagram page @nuggetkoh along with the caption “Making banana pamcakes”. The clip opens to show a golden retriever standing in front of a bowl with a chef’s hat on its head.

We won’t give away too much, so watch the video and learn how to ‘cook’ like the good doggo.

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 5000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. A few also joked about how the human ‘helped’ the doggo ‘chef’ to make the dish.

“The best sous chef,” wrote an Instagram user. “Good job chef,” posted another. “It's normal for the master chef to taste his underlings' cooking,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?