Dog chewing brother’s tail gets caught. Watch how she reacts

The videos that capture interactions between dog siblings are often absolutely hilarious to watch. Just like this video that shows a mischievous pooch chewing her brother’s tail. However, the situation takes a funny turn when the brother doggo comes to know what his sister is up to.

The image shows two dog siblings whose video has left people chuckling. (Instagram/@spontanouslad)

“These dogs had reactions like humans,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram. The video opens to show two dogs lying on a couch. Within moments, a woman calls one of the dogs and tells him, “She’s chewing on your tail, man”. Instantly upon hearing this, the dog reacts and looks towards his sister. To which, the sister stops whatever she is doing and acts like she is absolutely innocent. The different reactions of the dogs have left people chuckling.

Take a look at the video of the dogs that may leave you laughing out loud:

Isn’t the video funny? Many netizens took to the comments section of the video to express that they found it hilarious. Chances are, you’ll relate to some of those comments too.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the dog siblings:

“Wow! You wonder if pets can understand us; this proves they surely do,” shared an Instagram user. “Bro turned around like ‘HOW DARE YOU’,” joked another. “This was great,” added a third. “Little siblings, huh,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

The video was shared some five days ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to 3.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. What are your thoughts on the video showing a dog’s reaction after being caught while chewing her brother’s tail?

