Dog comes running when it hears the sound of its food bowl. Watch adorable video

People who keep dogs as pets know their love for food and mealtimes. As soon as they hear the slightest sound or smell the food that is being served to them in their bowl, dogs come running around and it is delightful to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page Dogs of Instagram that shows a Golden Retriever dog come running when it hears the sound of its bowl filled with food.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the Golden Retriever dog comes running into the room and smoothly slider over to the human when it hears the clinking sound of the bowl. The dog then sits adorably looking at the human for its food. The video has the music of 20th Century Fox added to it for a more dramatic effect. The video was posted on March 10 and it has got more than 5.82 lakh views so far.

“20th Century Fox proudly presents: Breakfast at Brinkley’s,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post got numerous comments with users praising the cuteness of the dog.

“I’m coming I’m coming. Brakes on. I made it!” commented an Instagram user along with a laughing emoji. “I love the slide at the end,” said another. “The perfect good boy sit,” commented a third.

The dog in the video is named Brinkley and it has over 13,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in North Virginia according to its Instagram bio.

What do you think about this adorable dog?