Dog ‘decides’ to help kid with his homework. Hilariously cute video shows how

Do you love searching for dog videos on the Internet? Do you often find yourself giggling after watching the clips that showcase various antics of the pooches? Do you think that the dog videos almost instantly uplift your mood? If you found yourself murmuring yes, yes, and yes, then this video involving a dog and a kid will leave you very happy. It shows the pooch assisting the kid in doing homework.

The video is shared on the Instagram page hugoandursula. “Too cute not to share. Hux really doesn’t understand this homework business,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video to see the sweet derpy behavior of the dog:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 29,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. A few also took the route of hilarity while reacting to the video.

“The sweetest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Let me eat your homework and no one will believe you if you tell them,” joked another. “Best homework buddy!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?