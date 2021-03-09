Home / Trending / Dog drags cat playing with kid back upon human's request. Watch
Dog drags cat playing with kid back upon human's request. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The image shows the dog dragging the cat.(Reddit/@ktmud)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you may have seen the videos that feature both cats and dogs. Those clips, ranging from being heartwarming to funny, are absolutely delightful to watch. Case in point, this hilarious video shared on Reddit.

Captioned, “Owner asks dog to bring cat playing with kid back,” the clip shows how the pooch follows what its human says.

Take a look at the clip and chances are it’ll leave you laughing out loud.

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1.1 lakh upvotes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some couldn’t stop talking about the hilarity of the video, a few wrote that both the animals deserve treats for being so well-behaved.

Doggo takes human for walk, steals hearts along its way

Man uses app to animate pics of his parents’ parents. Clip is too precious

This sketch showing what happens when one encounters a cockroach is a laugh riot

Bangladesh based channel hires country's first transgender news anchor

“Both deserve a treat,” wrote a Reddit user. I'm impressed by the cat. It remained calm during the whole thing,” shared another. “I thought it was Golden Retriever not a Cat Retriever,” joked a third.

Did the video leave you giggling too?

