Dog falls asleep on woman’s back while she is doing yoga. Watch cute video

People who love dogs and keep them as pets love to take them everywhere. In a video posted on Instagram, a woman took her puppy to a yoga class but what happened afterward is both hilarious and adorable to watch. The puppy slept on the woman’s back while she was doing a yoga pose while the class was going on.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Dog, 15 hours ago. It has received more than 8.47 lakh views so far. “She’s living my dream,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a woman doing a yoga pose while her dog is lying on her back. The dog dozed off while lying on her back and the woman is seen holding and petting her dog while other women are doing yoga.

“Universal law: must not move if pup falls asleep on you,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has also received more than one lakh likes and prompted several comments from netizens.

“It’s the most relaxing stressful thing that can happen,” commented an Instagram user. “Can’t move - it’s the universal law,” wrote another along with a laughing emoji. “When I say I should do yoga, this is what I mean,” said a third. A fourth posted, “This is the content we need!”The video was originally shared by the Instagram account puppyyoga three days ago.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video of the dog?