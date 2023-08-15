Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog falls into a rabbit hole, firefighters carry out 'pawfect' rescue

Dog falls into a rabbit hole, firefighters carry out 'pawfect' rescue

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 15, 2023 11:16 PM IST

A rescue service team in United Kingdom joined hands to save a dog from inside a rabbit hole.

Firefighters in England held out a 'pawfect' rescue after a dog found herself trapped in a rabbit hole. The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service took to Facebook to share the heartening story of how they saved a dog named Poppy. (Also Read: Man risks life to rescue dog trapped in raging waters in Chandigarh)

Firefighter going down the rabbit hole to save a dog.(Facebook)

"It was a ruff morning for Poppy the dog after she found herself stuck down a rabbit hole! Luckily for Poppy, our crews are trained in animal rescue, and firefighters from St Neots and Gamlingay were soon on hand to carry out a pawfect rescue," wrote The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service in a post. They also shared pictures from the rescue.

Take a look at the post shared by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 300 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Thank you for doing so much to help animals." Another added, "Cambridge fire service did this for me about 8-9 yrs ago after my jack russel was down a rabbit hole for 6 hours in Harlton Wood's. Amazing work." A third commented, "Well done guys." "Good job," said a fourth. A few others have reacted using heart and clap emojis in the comments section of the post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video animal rescue
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP