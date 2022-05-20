Dog fights with mountain lion to save pet mom. Post about pooch wins hearts

It is often said that a dog is a human’s best friend. There are also several posts online which show the truthfulness of the phrase. Just like this share that documents how a pooch fought with a mountain lion while risking her life to save her pet mom. This is a tale that can fill your heart with a warm feeling and leave your eyes moist.

The post is shared on the official Instagram page We Rate Dogs. They shared a few images of the dog and also a video. The pictures and the clip show the dog recovering after getting injured during the attack.

“This is Eva. She saved her human from a mountain lion. It swiped at her mom while they were hiking in Northern California, and Eva fought it off. She’s spent the last few days in the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery and return home tonight. We are proud to award her our highest honor… 15/10,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post to see the two pictures and a video of the brave dog:

The post has been shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 20,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. They couldn’t stop praising the dog for her bravery.

“Welp I’m sobbing I love you Eva thank you for showing the world your heart,” shared an Instagram user. “She protecc. She attacc. That's enough. Good girl, Eva,” posted another. “Unlimited pets and treats for the rest of her heroic life,” expressed a third. “Omg you sweet Angel!!!” commented a fourth. “The true definition of a hero. Sending so much love to her,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

