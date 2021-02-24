Home / Trending / Dog follows human around, ‘pretends’ to be invisible every time he is spotted
Dog follows human around, ‘pretends’ to be invisible every time he is spotted

“Burger is the best invisible dog!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The image shows a dog named Burger.(Instagram/@weratedogs)

There is something absolutely adorable about the dog videos that grace the Internet. From goofy to sweet, they capture various antics of the four-legged creatures. Case in point, this clip which shows how a dog ‘pretends’ to be invisible every time his human catches him following her.

“This is Burger. He thinks he’s invisible. Would’ve pulled it off if it weren’t for his wiggles. 13/10 still very sneaky,” they wrote and shared the video. After seeing it, chances are, you’ll also rate Burger in the same way.

Shared on official Instagram page of WeRateDogs, the video will make you giggle hard. In the video, a person narrates how Burger always follows around his human and whenever she catches him, this is what he does:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 78,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop talking about the cuteness of the whole affair.

“Burger with a side of shake!” aptly wrote an Instagram user pointing at the dog’s happy tail shakes. “Burger is the best invisible dog!” shared another. “This is so cute,” said a third.

A few also commented about the cat seen towards the end of the video. Just like this individual who wrote, “The cat’s face though!”

What do you think of the video?

