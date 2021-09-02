Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog, fox and skunk play together in this sweet video

This is a video that may leave you feeling happy.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 10:42 AM IST
The image shows a dog, a fox and a skunk playing together.(Jukin Media)

There is something incredibly sweet about the videos that showcase interactions between animals of different species. Those are the videos that people often watch on loop as they are sweet. This video involving a dog, a fox and a skunk is one such clip. There is a possibility that the adorable video of the three animals playing together will leave you smiling.

Recorded by a pet parent hailing form the US, this is a video that may help in almost instantly uplifting your mood. The video opens to show a dog named Pebbles sitting on a floor. Within moments, its friend a fox named Smokey enters the scene and jumps on the dog. The duo then starts playing. If you think this is sweet, then wait till their third friend a skunk named Rudy enters the scene.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see how the adorable pets are enjoying each other’s company:

What are your thoughts on the sweet video? Did it leave you smiling too?

