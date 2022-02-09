Dog gathers snowballs, buries them in snow. Human asks ‘who’s going to tell him’

The videos that show dogs and their adorably derpy antics are often absolutely entertaining to watch. Probably that is the reason those are the videos that never fail to win people’s hearts. There is now a newest inclusion to that list of videos. This clip involves a dog and snow. There is a chance that the video will amuse you more than you would expect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally posted on TikTom, the video is now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms. Just like this post shared on Reddit. “This dog buries snowballs in the snow,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a text that reads “My husky collects snowballs and buries them in the snow. Who’s going to tell him.” The video shows a husky walking on a snow-covered road. Within moments, the dog starts digging through the snow to bury his recently collected snowballs.

Take a look at the cute pet video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 39,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various replies. A few also shared similar stories about their own furry babies.

“We used to give my beagle ice cubes in her water here in Houston when it was hot. She would bury them and then have this confused look on her face when she went to dig them up later,” shared a Reddit user. “I love how he carefully places them. Such a delicate boy,” posted another. “No one. No one is going to tell him,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this derpy doggo?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}