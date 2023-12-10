Dog gives ‘judgmental' side eye to pet mom singing a song for him. Watch

There are pet parents who love to serenade their dogs to make them feel special. However, what happens when the pooches are not exactly on board with the idea? A video shared on Instagram captures a similar situation where a dog reacts to its pet mom singing a song that she made up just for him.

The video is shared on an Instagram page dedicated to the pooch named Kennedy. “It’s the judgmental side eye for me,” reads the caption posted along with the video. In the short clip, the dog sits in one position without moving. However, it is the eye movements of the pooch after listening to his pet mom sing that will leave you in splits.

A text insert also flashes across the screen. “When mum is singing one of her weird made-up songs about me for the third time today,” it reads.

Take a look at this hilarious dog video:

The video was posted last month. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 7.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this dog video?

“Who hasn't done this to their dog,” wondered an Instagram user. “Knowing other people do this is awesome,” added another. “That is some good-quality side eye,” posted a third. “This is so me,” shared a fourth. “This is hilarious,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

