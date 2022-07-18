Dog goes to 'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank' premiere. Watch

We all have seen actors going to a film premiere but have you ever seen a dog going to one? In case you never have, then here is a video then may help you witness it. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a dog going to a film premiere. The video is winning the hearts online and may win yours too. The clip may even prompt you to watch it on loop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. "POV: Your dog is more famous than you will ever be," reads the caption of the video with hashtags #doginfluencer and #moviepremiere. The video shows the dog walking on the red carpet, getting clicked, and watching the film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank in theatre.

Watch the adorable dog video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Instagram two days ago. It has since garnered 41,000 likes. The share has also received a flurry of comments from Instagram users and pages on the platform dedicated to dogs.

"She’s the star. I’d be coming to see! Love you Lady!" read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to dogs named Scout and Archie. "This is so amazing! You’re living the life fren!" shared another Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Charlie. "The red carpet treatment for the Queen," posted a third Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Sterling Newton. "The paw," commented an individual. "This is the sweetest! Lady make my heart smile. Hope you all enjoyed the movie and star treatment," expressed another. "Love it, a star is born," wrote a third with a heart emoticon. "Teary-eyed! So proud of Lady!" shared a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}