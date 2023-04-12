Dog has the cutest reaction after wearing payals on paws

Dog parents always try their best to make sure that their pet babies stay happy. Just like this pet parent who got a pair of anklets for their dog named Cooper after it took a liking to its pet mom's payals. And, a video showing the pooch’s reaction to it has gone viral.

The image shows the dog who got payals from its pet mom.(Instagram/@cooper_lal)

The video is shared on an Instagram page dedicated to the Golden Retriever. The video opens to show the dog playing with its pet mom’s anklet. As the video progresses, the adorable creature is seen wearing two payals on its paws. The rest of the clip shows the dog jumping around, showing off its anklets.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 1. Since being shared, the video has received more than 2.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I can't tell you how badly I fell in love,” commented an Instagram user. “Look at her happiness, she is excited with the cham cham sound,” posted another. “This just made my day,” expressed a third. “So sweet,” wrote a fourth.