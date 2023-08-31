Dog has the most dramatic reaction to pet mom cutting its nails

A video of a dog’s dramatic reaction to a woman cutting its nails has left people in chuckles. The video shows how the dog lets out a howl whenever its pet mom tries to get close with a nail clipper.

The image shows a woman trying to clip a dog’s nails. (Reddit/@Bihema)

“A dramatic pug vs nail clippers,” reads the caption of the video posted on Reddit. The clip opens to show the pet dad holding the dog. Within moments, its pet mom approaches the pup with a nail clipper, and it starts screaming. As soon as she moves away, the doggo stops.

However, it starts its antics again when the woman tries to cut its nail for the second time. The dramatic showcase goes on throughout the video. The uncontrollable laughter of the pet parents makes the video even more entertaining to watch.

Take a look at this video of the very dramatic dog:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 6,700 upvotes. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

How did Reddit users react to this dog video?

“I am a vet tech student and owner of 4 dogs. One of them thinks I am absolutely intent on murdering her every time I clip her nails. I have watched this video so many times. Lol,” posted a Reddit user. “Unhand me hooman!” shared another, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “My dog when I clip his nails for the 200th time,” expressed a third.

“Lol I’ve never heard a pug scream like that,” commented a fourth. “When your thoughts hurt more than reality,” joked a fifth. “OMG that scream at the end! I literally watched this like eight times!” wrote a sixth. What are your thoughts on this video of the dramatic dog?

