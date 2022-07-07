Dog helps another get down the stairs in a hilarious way. Watch

If you are fond of hilarious dog videos, then this clip is definitely for you. Posted on Twitter, the clip shows how a dog helps another get down the stairs. The video will make you laugh out loud at the ingenious way the dog helped its pooch friend in getting down the stairs.

The video was posted on Twitter by We Rate Dogs on Thursday and it has already amassed over 1.1 million views. The clip shows two dogs named Mac and Brady. Mas hasn’t figured out the stairs yet so his buddy Brady helps it get down the stairs in a hilarious way. Brady pulls the string of a sleigh and Mac sits on it to get down the stairs. “This is Mac and Brady. Mac hasn’t figured out stairs yet, so Brady helps out whenever he can. 13/10 for both,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The clip has received several comments as netizens praised the efforts of Brady.

“Hahahahahaha! Typical big brother behaviour. Brady gave Mac no choice…he was going down those stairs whether he was ready or not,” commented a Twitter user. “Team work makes the dream work!” posted another. “Oh it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you,” said a third. “Oh my gosh, Mac, I promise you going down stairs the regular way is a lot less scary than what you’re doing,” commented another individual. We Rate Dogs replied to the user and wrote, “He was looking for the most efficient route.”