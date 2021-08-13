Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video

The video of the dog named Secret has prompted people to share love-filled comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The image shows the dog helping its human.(Instagram/@my_aussie_gal)

The Internet is filled with videos that show doggos helping their humans in every way possible. This video involving a dog and gardening is a perfect addition to that category. This video is such that can lift your mood almost immediately. However, that is not all, the post, shared on Instagram, also has a sweet twist that may leave you surprised.

The caption describes that back in March, the dog named Secret ‘planted’ a potato plant. And the video shared shows her digging out the ready to harvest potatoes.

“Secret loves a spoonful of baked potato as a treat, so I’m really excited for her to try her own crop. While cooked potato is okay as a treat in small amounts, keep in mind raw potatoes are toxic for dogs. I wrapped the raw potatoes we planted in a biodegradable mesh for her to pick it up by so she wouldn’t actually touch them with her mouth,” the caption explains.

Take a look at the post:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 1.6 lakh likes. People had a lot to say about the sweet video.

“She is such a great garden helper,” wrote an Instagram user. “Secret is more talented and productive than me lol,” joked another. “How absolutely beautiful is this! Secret is a treasure!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

