Dog hurriedly leaves crime scene after getting busted while stealing food. Watch

Dogs have varied reactions when they get caught doing something that their humans won’t like. While some feign innocence, a few try to argue with their pet parents. This dog, however, did something very different. It decided to run from the crime scene after getting caught, without even giving a second glance towards its human.

The image shows a dog eating kibble from a bag. (Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Dog panics after getting caught.” It opens to show a dog standing at one corner of what appears to be a garage with its back turned towards the camera. The pooch is seen enjoying eating kibbles from a bag. After some time, a woman is heard saying, ‘Excuse me, sir.’ To which, the dog instantly reacts and how.

As soon as the pooch hears its pet mom's voice, it spits out the food and hurriedly runs away.

Take a look at this hilarious dog video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared six hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 4,200 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post has collected tons of amusing comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this dog video:

“I love how he spits it all out! Beautiful puppy,” posted a Reddit user. “He'll circle around behind and then act like he's shocked that some dog made that mess,” joked another. “My dogs never cared. They just would start wolfing down food even harder,” added a third.

Also Read: Dogs help another pooch to steal food from kitchen counter

“It wasn’t me and I’m sticking to it!” commented a fourth, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “Spits them out and walks away,” expressed a fifth. “He didn't do anything wrong, he was merely checking the bag for flaws and the kibble just happened to fall out of the bag,” wrote a sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!