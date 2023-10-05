Dog ‘invites’ its stuffed toys to eat together. Watch

A video showing a dog’s sense of compassion and care was captured on camera. It shows how the cute pooch expresses its love for its playmates - a bunch of stuffed toys. Shared on Reddit, the video has left people smiling and likely will have the same effect on you too.

The image shows a dog with its stuffed dog. (Reddit/@Apollo_012)

“Dog invites all its stuffed animal friends to eat,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to show a dog holding its toy in its mouth. The pooch brings the stuffed doll in front of a bowl filled with food. It then keeps the toy on its side and goes on to eat its food.

The video goes on to show the dog doing the same thing over and over again with more of its stuffed toys. The video ends with the dog trying to feed one of its toys.

Take a look at this video of the very sweet dog:

The video was shared 19 hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 8,000 upvotes. The video has also prompted people to share varied reactions.

What did Reddit users say about the video?

“I can’t take it! That’s so cute!” expressed a Reddit user. “Besides my daughter and my two pups, I do believe this is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life,” commented another. “How adorable,” added a third. “This is too cute to handle,” wrote a fourth.

